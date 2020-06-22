Witness of fatal Webster hit-and-run: ‘Will be hard to erase that from my memory’

WEBSTER, NY (WROC) — After a hit-and-run on Empire Boulevard in Webster left one dead, and left three with serious injuries, people in the area are calling the stretch of road is dangerous, and the man that was there when it happened say he’ll never forget.

Nate Rowan was driving on Empire boulevard around 8:50 Saturday night, when he saw the SUV hit a group of people and drive off.

“Heard a loud crash, very horrific sound that it will be hard to erase from my memory,” said Nate Rowan, who witnessed the crash and called 911.

Rowan called 911 and once police arrived, one female, age 41, was pronounced dead.

A 3-year-old in the stroller, a 15-year-old and 22-year-old were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Rowan says the side of the road the group was walking on is narrow and on a curve where cars speed.

“I would say generally there are people on Empire that are walking, but in that area especially it’s a very tight shoulder. I mean, even as we stood there trying to figure out what happened. The shoulder there from the pavement to the long grass that was there, could not have been more than the width of the stroller, once the stroller was brought back up off the hill,” Rowan said.

Officers on scene also said it’s not unusual to see people walking on Empire, and even though the speed limit is 45 mph, people that frequently come to the area, like Nancy Nichols, say cars speed, there is little street lighting, and she wouldn’t feel safe walking along the road at night.

“It’s busy, it’s get really busy along the road and there are speeders, but to hear about that accident was horrible,” said Nancy Nichols, whose family lives in the area.

The vehicle that took off from the scene was later located at a house, Webster police say they have made contact with the driver, but no charges have been filed yet, as the investigation is still open.