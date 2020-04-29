Man wanted on battery charge involving machete in Florida captured in Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was wanted on a battery charge out of Florida was located in Rochester.

The U.S. Marshals service announced that Antonio Brown, 28, had been charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm or deadly weapon.

Officials say Brown was involved in an altercation with another person in Tampa this past January.

What started as a verbal altercation with someone in a convenience store eventually turned into Brown following the victim to their apartment complex, officials say.

There, they say a physical altercation involving a machete occurred. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the victim sustained significant injuries before Brown left the scene.

After receiving information that Brown may have fled to the Rochester area, officials say he was seen exiting a building on Arnett Blvd. Wednesday, around Noon, he was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently being held as a fugitive from justice at the Monroe County Jail.