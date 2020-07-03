Man wanted in 2017 Puerto Rico homicide arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man wanted for murder in Puerto Rico was arrested in Rochester Thursday.

Paulino Arce-DeJesus, 23, was wanted on First Degree Murder and Weapons Law Violation warrants from Puerto Rico which were issued in May 2019.

Officials say Arce-DeJesus is charged with allegedly shooting a man in the head while in the back seat of a vehicle in 2017.

They say he has been on the run since the homicide.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force and RPD had information that Arc-DeJesus was hiding out in Rochester.

After conducting surveillance in the Park Ave. area, Arc-DeJesus was taken into custody and will be held at the Monroe County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice.