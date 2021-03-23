Man urinates on Asian woman aboard subway in Queens: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man accused of urinating on a woman aboard a subway on the F line in Queens on Saturday, March 20, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

FOREST HILLS, Queens — Police said Tuesday they were on the hunt for a man accused of urinating on a woman while riding a subway through Queens over the weekend.

According to the NYPD, it happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when the man first exposed himself to a Hispanic woman on the northbound platform of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station along the R line in Forest Hills.

After boarding a northbound F train, the man began urinating beside an Asian woman seated aboard the same car, police said

When the woman, 25, scooted away from the man, he turned toward her and splashed her coat and handbag with urine, authorities said.

The man then fled the train two stations later at the 75th Avenue station, according to police.

The NYPD’s Special Victims Squad released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).