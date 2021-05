WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR) — Watertown Police officers responded to a burglary that occurred on Ohio Street early Saturday morning.

It was determined that Jonathan McClusky entered the apartment unlawfully and restrained Rebecca Byrd, held a knife to her throat, caused her to fear for her life, and stole a $50 money order and cigarettes from her, according to police.

These acts were committed in the presence of a 7-year-old child.

Byrd holds a stay-away order of protection against McClusky.