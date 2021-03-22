Man tried to kidnap boy, 8, from Bronx subway station: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in a Bronx subway station on March 16, 2021, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

FORDHAM, the Bronx — A man tried to snatch a young child from his mother’s arms inside a Bronx subway station last week, police said on Monday.

The attempted kidnapping happened on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. at the Fordham Road station, according to the NYPD.

The 35-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son entered the station, heading toward the southbound D train, when a man grabbed the boy from his mom’s hand, police said.

The mother screamed for help and pulled her son away from the man, who stared at them, according to authorities. He left when a crowd started to form, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Monday.

Police described the man as about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and around 170 pounds with a slim build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).