ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 19-year-old Eden O. Godsey of Marion and a 17-year-old girl from Caledonia were arrested and charged with sexual abuse following an incident at Finger Lakes Community College, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said they were investigating a sexual assault at student housing for FLCC towards the end of August. NYSP said they discovered the two suspects acted in concert against the victim.

Godsey was arrested on September 1 and the teen was arrested last Wednesday.

The two were both charged with first-degree sexual abuse. They were arraigned at Ontario County Centralized Arraignment and were released with an order of protection for the victim.