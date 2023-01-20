ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and a teenager were arrested overnight on Friday after they were caught operating a stolen vehicle, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said a Hyundai on Mt. Hope Avenue struck a median while attempting to turn onto Byron Street.

Police discovered that the Hyundai was stolen from Lake Avenue earlier that evening. The driver and the passenger — a 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, respectively — were taken into custody.

RPD said that criminal charges are pending against the two individuals.

Officers added that earlier in the evening, a vehicle almost crashed into a police car in the area of Champlain St. and Seward St., however, they said they are unsure if this was the stolen Hyundai.