ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday evening on Kosciusko Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers arrived at the area between Hudson Avenue and North Street around 10:20 p.m. and found the crime scene. They said that the victim left the area for a nearby hospital.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, had at least one gunshot wound. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.