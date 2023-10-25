ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the area of Bay Street Tuesday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said they responded to a Park Avenue store before 11:15 p.m. for a person who may have been shot. They learned the victim was going to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot at least once in his lower body and his injuries were non-life-threatening. RPD said he was not being cooperative and gave little-to-no information.

Police learned the incident took place in the 800 block of Bay Street and that he was shot around 8:30 p.m. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.