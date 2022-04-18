ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s was hospitalized following an overnight stabbing in the area of Dewey Avenue Monday.

According to police, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report a walk-in stabbing victim. The victim, a male in his 30s, was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

Officials say the man is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police noted the incident occurred in the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

CRIME SCENE: Officers say a man was stabbed here on Dewey Ave not too long ago, and is currently fighting for his life.



Investigation is blocking off apartment complex between Augustine St and Alameda. We’ll have more on @News_8 this morning. pic.twitter.com/T4vrTixy2q — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) April 18, 2022

