Man struck, killed after attempting to cross Lake Avenue, driver charged with DWI

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross Lake Avenue on Tuesday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Lake Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from massive trauma. The man was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to RPD, two cars were traveling southbound on Lake Avenue. The man was not in a crosswalk and stepped into the roadway and began to cross the street. The vehicle in the curbside lane was able to stop in time, however teh striking vehicle in the center lane was unable to stop in time and struck the man.

Both vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The driver of the striking vehicle was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and issues an appearance ticket to appear in Rochester City Court at a later date.