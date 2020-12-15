Man struck by car, assaulted near St. Paul Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man is recovering in the hospital after he was struck by a car and sustained lacerations on Monday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Seth Green Drive and St. Paul Street around 9:15 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, they found the 35-year-old man who had been struck by the vehicle and separately, sustained a laceration from a box cutter.

He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to be released.

An 18-year-old Rochester woman and a 19-year-old Rochester man were both taken into custody — criminal charges forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing.