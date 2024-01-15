ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot in his hotel room after the suspect allegedly fired his gun randomly nearby, according to the Gates Police Department.

Officers said the incident occurred early Saturday morning at the Red Roof Inn. The victim was in his room when a bullet went through his door and struck his leg. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers found Remington Newton, 39, in an adjacent room. They said Newton had a handgun without serial numbers. It was alleged Newton was randomly firing his gun in his own hotel room when one of the bullets traveled to the victim’s hotel room and hit him.

Newton was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was arraigned in the Town of Gates Court and is being held in Monroe County Jail without bail.

Newton, according to police, was a predicate felon who had previous convictions on robbery and weapons charges.