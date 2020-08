ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Thursday evening.

Officials say first responders were on Mazda Terrace in the city of Rochester for an unrelated case when someone told them a man was suffering from a stab wound close by.

The victim was a man in his 30s was found stabbed in the torso. He was taken to URMC, and was later pronounced dead there.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.