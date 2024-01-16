ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Lake Avenue late Monday evening.

According to RPD, a stabbing victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital. The 26-year-old man had a stab wound to his left shoulder, which was non-life-threatening.

Investigators say the stabbing occurred in the 700 block of Lake Avenue. No suspects are in custody.

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.