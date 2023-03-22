ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was stabbed overnight into Wednesday at E.L. Towers on South Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that they arrived at the scene and found the man, who is in his 50s, with a stab wound. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s currently unclear what the circumstances were that led to the stabbing or if the victim lived at the apartment building.

Police say that they have no suspects in custody for this stabbing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.

