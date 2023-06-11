ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— A man is in the hospital after being stabbed late Sunday afternoon, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Alexander Street at 4:30 p.m. and located a 45-year-old man with stab wounds. Police add that the victim was transported to the hospital where he is now out of surgery, and expected to survive.

RPD says the investigation so far revealed that the victim may have been involved in an argument with the suspect(s) leading to the stabbing.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no suspects are in custody.