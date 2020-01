A man was stabbed multiple times at a home on North Goodman Street on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was stabbed multiple times at a Rochester home on Monday.

According to the Irondequoit Police Department, the man was stabbed at a home on North Goodman Street. He then stumbled to the Abraham Lincoln Apartments and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

No suspects are in custody. IPD said they have been called to the home before for domestic calls.

