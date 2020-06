ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a man was stabbed in the head on an RTS bus Monday morning.

Police say the victim, a 23-year-old city man, told responding officers on Monroe Avenue that he was stabbed in the head with an unknown object.

The victim was taken to URMC with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

Quindale Moore, a 33-year-old Rochester resident, was later arrested and charged with second degree assault. Officials say he will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.