Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is recovering after being stabbed during a break-in at his apartment Sunday night.

The 23-year-old victim was inside his home when he said two men broke-in after 6:30 p.m. A fight broke out and the man was stabbed.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Rochester police are continuing to investigate the incident.

No arrests have been made.