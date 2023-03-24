ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was stabbed late Thursday evening in the area of North Clinton Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the 41-year-old victim had at least one stab wound in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the man was involved in some form of fight with the suspect, which led to the stabbing. The suspect left the scene.

Police are still investigating the situation and ask anyone with information to call 911.