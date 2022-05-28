ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department received reports Friday evening of a vehicle that had been stolen in the area of Lake Avenue and Glenwood Avenue in Rochester.

Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had been stabbed. Officials say the victim is a 44-year-old man from Gates who was approached and assaulted by an unknown number of suspects.

According to authorities, the victim’s car keys were taken and the unknown suspect(s) fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

