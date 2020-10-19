Man shot, woman assaulted after fight in West Ridge Road parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot and a woman was doused with gasoline after a fight in a parking lot on West Ridge Road, early Monday morning.

Greece Police responded to Unity Hospital around 1:06 a.m. for the report of a 22-year-old Rochester male shot. Upon investigation, GPD said it learned the shooting took place at 630 West Ridge Road — then the Rochester Police Department took over the investigation.

According to its investigation, RPD said a large group assembled in the parking lot and a fight ensued and the 22-year-old was shot multiple times in the lower body. He was initially treated at Unity Hospital and then transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening in juries.

While investigating, RPD officers said they were approached by a 48-year-old Greece woman who was covered in gasoline or motor oil. According to RPD, the woman went to the parking lot to confront the group due to excessive noise. While filming, she was assaulted by several of the individuals who poured the gasoline or motor oil on her.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rochester Police Department.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide new details as they become available.