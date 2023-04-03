ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after he was shot outside of Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue overnight into Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the 51-year-old victim was walking in the area when the shooting occurred. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot to his lower body.

Police say they are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and if there’s any connection between the incident and the nightclub.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.