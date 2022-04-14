ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man was shot Thursday morning on the city’s southwest side.

Authorities say officers responded to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 10:40 a.m. for the report of a man who was shot. Once on scene, officers found a man in his 40s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

Police say the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Officials say the investigators found that the victim was at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Bartlett Street when multiple people approached and at least one of those people fired numerous gunshots at the victim before fleeing.

According to police, in addition to the man being shot, a house that was occupied by five people, including three children, was also struck by gunfire. Police say none of the occupants of this house were injured.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

