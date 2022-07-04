ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been shot and is currently being treated for injuries that are considered life-threatening, Rochester Police said early Monday morning.

At around 11 p.m. the previous evening RPD officers responded to the 200 block of Webster Avenue on reports that a man had been shot.

Once there, they say they located a 30-year-old non-city resident who had been shot at least once.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via ambulance, officials said.

Officers said that their preliminary investigation suggested the victim was shot on Diringer Place, and went to Webster Avenue seeking help.

Currently there are no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.