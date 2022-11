ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot overnight on Wednesday in the area of Myrtle Street and Laurel Street.

The Rochester Police Department was notified that someone was shot before officers arrived at the scene. They located a 45-year-old man who was shot at least once in the lower body.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said there are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.