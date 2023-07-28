Rochester police are outside Green Knoll Apartment to investigate a shooting that took place outside the complex (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot outside of Green Knolls Apartment on Westfall Road early Friday morning as police are investigating the scene.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 28-year-old man was found with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody, but RPD says that it is not believed that there is a threat to the public at this time.

RPD is working to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.