ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot outside of Green Knolls Apartment on Westfall Road early Friday morning as police are investigating the scene.
According to the Rochester Police Department, a 28-year-old man was found with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspects are in custody, but RPD says that it is not believed that there is a threat to the public at this time.
RPD is working to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.