ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 29-year-old Rochester man was taken to the hospital after being shot Saturday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say they arrived at the 200 block of Weaver Street around 6:15 p.m., where they located the man, who was shot in his upper body. They add that he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Officers say they stopped two people they thought were involved — but they turned out not to be.

Officers also found a vacant residence with evidence possibly pertaining to the incident, which officers say they briefly surrounded. This location, which is unspecified by police, was cleared and, according to the RPD, is still being held pending further investigation.

Investigators say they are following up on several leads and asking anyone with information to call 911.