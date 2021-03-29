Man dead after shooting on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal homicide Monday.

Police responded near the corner of Kappel Place and North Clinton Avenue on the city’s northeast side around 1:45 p.m..

There officers with Rochester Police Department and New York State Police discovered a man who suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been deteremined.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.

It’s the 13th homicide in the city so far in 2021, more than double the amount at the same time last year.

