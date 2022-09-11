ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot early Saturday evening on Rand Street in Rochester, officials with the Rochester Police Department said.

At around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot.

Once there, they found a 25-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the upper body. He was transported to Rochester General Hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they are following up on several leads, and are asking anyone with information to call 911.

