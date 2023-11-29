ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot on Norton Street as Rochester police work to investigate the incident.

According to RPD, just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a Marburger Street address for a 20-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim was sent to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that they were led to believe that he was shot in the 500 block of Norton Street, but no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.