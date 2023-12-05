ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot on Judson Street Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said the man was shot multiple times on Judson Street before driving himself to the 800 block of West Avenue, where he was found by police around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, but police say that he is in stable condition and his injuries are not life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody for the shooting. RPD will close Judson Street to traffic for an hour Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.