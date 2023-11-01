ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after he was shot on Genesee Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Genesee St. and said they found a 21-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. Nobody else reported any injuries.

The victim was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital via ambulance with what were life-threatening injuries. His injuries are now non-life-threatening after surgery.

During the investigation, RPD said the officers met a group of patrons from an unsanctioned bar. According to officers, the group was aggressive and unruly, which made the investigation difficult or dangerous.

It is not clear if the victim had any connection to the bar or not. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.