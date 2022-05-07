ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man is recovering after being shot late Friday night in the area of Columbia Avenue near Genesee Street.

Authorities say officers were led near Columbia Avenue around 11:10 p.m. for the report of a male shot. Upon arrival, they located the victim who was shot at least one time in his upper body.

According to police, a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. The victim’s injuries are non life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call 911.

