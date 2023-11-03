ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot several times inside a Byrne Dairy in the City of Geneva early Thursday morning, according to the Geneva Police Department.

Officers said they heard gunshots in the area of Main and Castle Street. When they got to the Byrne Dairy in that area, they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his lower body. He was taken to a Rochester hospital where he is in stable condition.

According to investigators, the incident is believed to be isolated and there are no other known threats to the public. Further information may be released as the investigation unfolds.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or the Geneva Police Department at (315)-789-1111.