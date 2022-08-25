The active police scene Wednesday evening at the intersection of North Street and Durnan Street. (News 8 WROC / Christian Garzone)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 40s was shot and killed Wednesday during a presumed robbery, officials with the Rochester Police Department said.

At around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to the corner of North Street and Durnan street for the report of someone shot.

They said that upon arrival they found 41-year-old Rashadd Walker suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that the preliminary investigation appears to show the victim was shot during a robbery. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or contact the major crime unit at 585-428-7157 or MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.