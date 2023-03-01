ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 20s has been hospitalized after he was shot Wednesday, officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

Officers said they arrived at around 12:30 p.m. to an area on Saratoga Avenue for the report of a person shot. Once, there, they found the man suffering from a gunshot would to the lower body.

He was taken to strong for non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting took place in a home on the street.

Officers are encouraging anyone with information to contact 911.