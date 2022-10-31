Police tape outside the scene of the shooting. (News 8 WROC / Jay Gardner)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot this afternoon in Rochester’s 19th ward neighborhood, representatives with the Rochester Police Department said.

Just before 1 p.m., officers said they responded to an address on West High Terrace for the report of a man shot.

There, police found a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. He was transported via ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

