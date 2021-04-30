Man shot in 1991 dies from injuries, counts as Rochester’s 21st homicide of 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to data released from the Rochester Police Department, the City has seen 21 homicides so far in 2021.

This is in comparison to 11 homicides at this time in 2020 and six in 2019.

One of the victims includes 45-year-old Rasheem Broughton who was shot in November of 1991 in a robbery of marijuana, but died in February of this year, according to RPD. The medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide resulting from complications of the gunshot wound sustained in 1991.

“His shooter was arrested the following day and confessed to the crime. He pled guilty to attempted murder and robbery and was sentenced to 8 to 25 years in prison,” Capt. Frank Umbrino said in a statement.

“He was released from custody in 2008 on Parole and maxed out in 2016. No additional charges will be filed due to the death of Broughton. Decisions on additional charges in situations such as this are made based upon the totality of all the circumstances, in part including plea agreements already made, time already served.”

A more extensive look at the data can be found here.