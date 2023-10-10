ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who was shot during a fight with a Rochester police officer was arraigned in his hospital bed on assault and weapon charges, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said the Monroe County DA’s Office has presented evidence to a grand jury involving the suspect, Jamie James, for his actions on the evening of September 25.

James was charged with four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree assault against an officer.

On that night, RPD responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 100 block of Seventh Street. Officers said they saw a truck leaving the scene with its lights turned off.

After a chase, the truck crashed into a pole on Hemple Street and the suspect ran off. RPD says an officer chased him into a backyard, where James was found. It was alleged that James punched the officer repeatedly in the head and tried to steal the officer’s gun.

RPD said that, after an unsuccessful attempt at tasing James he fired a shot. James was shot in his upper body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. The officer was also hospitalized for trauma to his upper body.

At the scene of the fight, investigators said they recovered a loaded handgun, suspected narcotics, and pieces of the officer’s equipment and uniform.

In addition to these charges, a warrant was also served against James for an incident in early September where he was pulled over by police and then allegedly sped off.

He faces additional charges of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, DWI, reckless driving, and numerous traffic infractions.

Prior to this, James was convicted in January 2020 for second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to two years in prison and two years parole. He was released in September 2021 and was discharged from parole the following year.

James’ next court date has been scheduled for October 30 at 1:30 p.m.