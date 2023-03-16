ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot in the area of Emerson Street and Curlew Street during a carjacking Wednesday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the man, who is in his 50s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that the man was shot while his vehicle was forcibly taken from him. The Greece Police Department found the vehicle and a person of interest Thursday morning.

No further information has been released at this time.

