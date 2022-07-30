ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A male had been fatally shot on Jay Street in the morning hours of Saturday.

Rochester police officers found the male on the scene with a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was unconscious and unresponsive — he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting, however, the Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the murder.

Police encourage anyone with information to call 911.

