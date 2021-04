ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who was shot by a state trooper in Rochester last Friday has been released from the hospital and moved to the Monroe County Jail.

37-year-old Joshua Bennett is facing multiple charges including burglary, menacing of a police officer, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say they were attempting to serve a parole warrant, when Bennett armed himself with a butcher knife, held a woman at knife point, and advanced toward police.