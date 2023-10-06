ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot around midnight Friday in the area of Portland Avenue and Pomeroy Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said they saw the victim near the sidewalk and alleyway in the 1100 block of Portland Ave. He was shot at least once in his upper body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

RPD says that there was a small group of people in the area before the shooting. An argument broke out and shots were fired. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911. All roads have been re-opened to traffic.

RPD has been on scene since around midnight for a shooting that has developed into a homicide on Portland Ave. at Norton St. Tune in to news 8 at sunrise for the latest details #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/F4cxFEO2pR — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) October 6, 2023

