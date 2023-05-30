ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 50s was hospitalized after he was shot at Myrtle Hill Park after midnight on Tuesday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said the victim was found on Hague Street with at least one gunshot wound in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that the shooting happened in the area of Myrtle Hill Park, but they don’t have any suspects in custody.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call 911.