Rochester man with serious injured after shooting near Hawley Street

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Hawley Street Saturday overnight.

According to authorities, the victim was shot while sitting inside a vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. Examiners said his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss