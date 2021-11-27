Rochester man with serious injured after shooting near Hawley Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Hawley Street Saturday overnight.

According to authorities, the victim was shot while sitting inside a vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. Examiners said his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

