Am ambulance on-scene of a stabbing on Columbia Avenue (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 40s was seriously injured after he was stabbed multiple times and found on Columbia Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers found the victim on Columbia Ave suffering from multiple stab wounds. They applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to control the bleeding.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.