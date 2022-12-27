ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 20s is seriously injured after a shooting on Avondale Park early Tuesday morning, the Rochester Police Department said.

Officers said that, when they arrived, they located the victim, who was shot at least once in his lower body.

After officers applied a tourniquet, the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening, but serious, injuries.

RPD said that there are no suspects in custody and that anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.